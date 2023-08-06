Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 8-5-23

Saturday saw in and out sunshine and a bit more wind than NOAA called for.

Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid fished ocean structure and managed to fill the fishbox with a boat limit of flounder. The Jay Sea II also worked over ocean structure and also managed to return with a boat limit of summer flounder. The Bottom Line brought in a catch of dolphin and sea bass from the ocean.

At Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park the report was another day of summer fishing. Spot and croaker caught on bloodworms and Fishbites with a few keeper flounder caught on minnows.

At Old Inlet we learned that sand fleas fished during the day may produce tog. The same bait drifted in the rocks after dark can produce larger rockfish and perhaps a slot fish.

Captain Herd on the Gale Force put the Italia crew on 11 flounder. One short of their limit.

