Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 8-6-23

Sunday was another good-weather day.

Steve at Smith Bait in Leipsic told us slot rockfish (20 to 25 inches) have been caught out of the tidal river and creeks on peeler crab and Fishbites. They will also take bloodworms, but the store was out of bloodworms when we called on Sunday.

At Lewes Harbour Marina we learned that Julie Mister caught her personal best flounder, a 4 pounder, out of Delaware Bay on pink Gulp! and a strip of squid. The Katydid, the Surface Tension and the Jay Sea II all brought in limits of flounder from ocean structure. The Angler had croaker from bay structure.

Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park said folks were filling coolers with spot caught on bloodworms. Several spadefish in the 15 to 20-inch class were taken on squid.

The Thelma Dale IV had a slow morning on Saturday, but more keeper flounder were caught in the afternoon.

