Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 8-7-23

The weather on Monday was not so good.

Lewes Harbour Marina said no boats sailed from there on Monday.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said the Judy V got in the morning trip for flounder and sea bass, but the afternoon proved to be too rough.

Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park told us spot fishing remained good on Monday with bloodworms or Fishbites the prime baits.

I spent the day at the weigh station for the 50th White Marlin Open in Ocean City. As always, the place was crowded and around 5:00 pm the boats began to arrive. It was a parade of yellowfin tuna in the 50 to 60-pound class with the Skid Row in the lead with a 64.5 pounder until the Instigator brought in a 199-pound bigeye around 8:00 pm. The Captain Deadly had a 55-ppound wahoo and the Artemis had a 15.5-pound dolphin. No white marlin were weighed.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.