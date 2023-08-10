Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 8-9-23

The marine forecast on Wednesday was better than Tuesday, but still not perfect.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported the Jay Sea II ran on Monday and found Tim Burg a Delaware Citation and personal best 7-pound flounder. On Wednesday, the Katydid and the On Delivery both brought in flounder from ocean structure. The Angler had croaker from bay structure.

The spot bite at the fishing pier on Cape Henlopen State Park continues to be very good according to Breakwater Bait and Tackle. Bloodworms or Fishbites will do the trick.

At the White Marlin Open on Tuesday two Delaware boats made a good showing in spite of 10 to 12-foot seas. The No Limit took the daily prize of $30,000 for the largest tuna with a 56-pound yellowfin caught by Monty Meave. The Shooting Star, a 29-footer took the lead in the wahoo division with a 57-pounder caught by John Harris.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.