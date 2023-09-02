Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 9-1-23

Friday was another small craft advisory day and they will stay up through Saturday morning. No charter or head boats went out of Lewes or Indian River on Friday. I am sure a few will brave the conditions on Saturday morning and hope the forecast for decreased seas and wind on Saturday afternoon holds true.

At Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park we learned that some spot and croaker were caught on bloodworms and Fishbites. A couple of keeper flounder were taken on live minnows. One keeper striped bass was caught on a live spot.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle told us small blues came through the inlet during incoming water. They were caught on 1 to 2-ounce metal lures. The beach has been closed due to flooding.

Be very careful if you fish the east end of the north or southside jetty. The full moon current is very strong and can suck you off the rocks and overboard very quickly.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.