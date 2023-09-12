Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 9-11-23

Even more rain on Monday, but fishermen still had a good day in the ocean.

No one answered the phone at Lewes Harbour Marina an indication that they closed early due to a lack of fish on the cleaning table. On Sunday, Billy Talbot, Jammie Sweitzer and Jesse Cox fished the Baltimore Canyon for a good catch of blueline and golden tilefish.

At Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park, they told me that before the rain arrived several keeper flounder were caught on minnows. Spot fishing was good with bloodworms or Fishbites the top baits. A few croaker were also taken along with the spot.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said the Judy V had 47 keeper flounder on her morning trip. The Captain Ike brought in 200 pounds of sea bass and dolphin.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle they said they saw a lot of wet fishermen, but they didn’t see any fish.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.