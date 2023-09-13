Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 9-12-23

The rain on Tuesday was heavy in one place and light in another. Fish were caught where it wasn’t raining or before or after the rain.

At Lewes Harbour Marina they said the Katydid was the only charter boat that went out on Tuesday and Captain Brent brought in a boat limit of flounder plus 40 sea bass. On Saturday, the Jay Sea II had a flounder limit plus sea bass and dolphin. The Savannah Lynn had sea bass on Sunday. Eloyce caught her first flounder out of the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal. Kyle Falgowski caught a Delaware Citation 7.67-pound flounder. John Gudknecht had a Delaware Citation 7.48-pound flounder while fishing aboard the Katydid.

Old Inlet said small rockfish were caught from the north side just west of the inlet bridge on spoons and bucktails during morning and evening incoming water. Small blues were taken at the same time on the same lures.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.