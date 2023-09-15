Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 9-14-23

With small craft advisories up through Friday and

into Saturday no boats left the dock and I don’t think any will be going out until Sunday.

At Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier on Cape Henlopen State Park they said Thursday saw good fishing for big spot. Bloodworms and Fishbites were the prime baits and some croaker were caught along with the spot. Fall is the time of year for big bottomfish and it looks like the bite is beginning. In the early morning an 11-pound black drum was taken. With the ocean too rough for fishing, the pier may be the place to fish.

Susan Haddaway caught the pool winning flounder, a 5.9 pounder, on the Grizzly, early this week.

The Savannah Lynn had the Carl Chambers party out for a 4-hour trip early this week and they boxed 38 big spot and one trout.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said blues ran through the Inlet during incoming water and were caught on 1 to 2-ounce metal lures.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.