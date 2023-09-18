Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 9-17-23

Sunday the weather improved and boats were able to reach the ocean structure. Monday is supposed to be a bit damp but I expect that will not stop the larger boats from fishing.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported that the Katydid had flounder and sea bass from that ocean structure. The Bottom Line fished floating ocean structure and caught dolphin. It is good news to see the dolphin are still around after the hurricane has passed.

At Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier on Cape Henlopen State Park the report was more black drum caught on sand fleas, clams, shrimp and even bloodworms. Croaker and spot were taken on bloodworms and Fishbites. Snapper blues were caught on cut bait and small metal lures.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle told us sheepshead were caught out of the inlet rocks on sand fleas. Bluefish are caught during incoming water on 1 to 2-ounce metal lures.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.