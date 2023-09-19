Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 9-18-23

Monday was not a good day for fishing in the ocean or bay.

No boats left the dock at Lewes Harbour Marina or out of Indian River Marina. I spent over an hour checking Facebook and could not find a single local fishing report.

At Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier on Cape Henlopen State Park they said spot and croaker were caught on bloodworms and Fishbites, but overall the action was slow.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle reported that blues came through the inlet during incoming water and were caught on 1 to 2-ounce metal lures. Small rockfish were taken during the day on white bucktail with a white Gulp! twister tail. The night shift has caught a few larger rockfish on drifted sand fleas or eels or black SP minnows. During the day, sand fleas fished in the rocks at the inlet may produce sheepshead

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.