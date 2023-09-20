Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 9-19-23

I am sure everybody on land thought Tuesday was a beautiful day. Unfortunately, those who tried to fish out on the ocean found it not so nice. No boats even tried to fish out of Lewes and one did try from Indian River Marina, but they soon returned to the dock. Wednesday looks good right now, but at this point Thursday and Friday are not shaping up as good fishing days.

At Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier on Cape Henlopen State Park they said spot and croaker were caught on bloodworms and Fishbites, but overall, the action was slow at best. A few keeper flounder were caught on live minnows fished close to the pilings.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle reported that the snapper blues came through the inlet on incoming water and were caught on 1 to 2-ounce metal lures. Sheepshead were caught out of the inlet rocks on sand fleas. Surf fishing remains very slow as the beach recovers from the hurricane.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.