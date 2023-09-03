Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 9-2-23

The weather on Saturday allowed the head and charter fleet to get back out on the bay and ocean. The boats that fished the ocean had flounder, sea bass and dolphin. Those that fished in Delaware Bay brought back croaker, spot and a few flounder. Private boats that could toggle off the Outer Wall and fish there with sand fleas caught sheepshead.

All of this pales beside the sad news on Saturday morning that Jimmy Buffett had died on Friday. His music meant a great deal to me and everyone who has saltwater running through their veins. His song, A Pirate Looks at 40, was my theme song when I had my 2-hour radio show on Saturday morning out of Norfolk, Virginia. I begins, Mother, Mother Ocean, I have heard you call, wanted to sail upon your waters since I was three feet tall. That pretty much sums up my life.

Jimmy’s body is gone, but his spirit will live on forever.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.