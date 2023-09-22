Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 9-21-23

Thursday was a good fishing day, but it may have been the last for a while.

At Lewes Harbour Marina, Amanda told us the Katydid had a mixed bag of flounder, sea bass and dolphin. The Surface Tension came in with 45 dolphin and the Crab Burner had sheepshead and sea bass.

From Fisherman’s Wharf we learned that Captain Brin had a good day on Wednesday catching some impressive flounder and sea bass.

Breakwater Tackle on the fishing Pier at Cape Henlopen State Park, told me flounder fishing was very good with lots, of keepers caught on minnows. Spot and croakers were taken on bloodworms and Fishbites.

Old Inlet reported sheepshead to 10 pounds caught from the inlet on sand fleas.

Julie Stevenson and Mike Fischer fished the Old Grounds and caught two flounder at 20 and 22.5 inches and 4 dolphin. Steve Kuhlman also fished the Old Grounds for a limit of sea bass

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.