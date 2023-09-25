Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 9-24-23

Small craft advisories flew on Sunday and no boats left the dock out of Lewes or Indian River. Monday may be fishable, but the wind goes northeast on Tuesday and stays there for the remainder of the week with seas running 6 to 11 feet in the ocean for the rest of the week.

Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park reported flounder caught on minnows, croaker and spot caught on bloodworms and Fishbites and one striped bass caught on I don’t know what.

The guys at Old Inlet Bait and Tackle were once again flooded out by the tropical storm. When I called on Sunday, they had cleaned out the water and were back open. They said a few fishermen had stopped by, but none had any fishing reports.

Beach structure is going to change completely after two hurricanes, a tropical storm and now five days of a hard northeast wind. Surf fishermen will have a lot to learn.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.