Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 9-25-23

Monday saw fishable weather, but the fish were still recovering from the big seas of the past few days. The rest of the week looks to be a washout with small craft advisories up until Wednesday morning and I expect them to remain up until at least Friday. In addition, rain is in the forecast every day this week.

A Lewes Harbour Marina they said one boat went out and only caught three sea bass.

At Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier on Cape Henlopen State Park they said only a very few people fished the pier on Monday and they didn’t catch much. Just a few spot and croaker on bloodworms and Fishbites and one or two flounder on minnows.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said tog were taken from the Inlet on sand fleas. The beaches are still suffering from overwash.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em told us no boats left the dock on Monday.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.