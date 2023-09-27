Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 9-26-23

With a gale warning up on Tuesday and seas running to 8 feet for the rest of the week, I don’t know when we will be back out on the water.

I made a serious error when I reported the new state record blue catfish last week. I received the information from a reliable source and I believe they were hoodwinked as well.

The correct information is as follows. Chris Andrews caught a 48-pound, 7.2-ounce blue catfish out of the Nanticoke River. Chris was fishing at night, something he does on a regular basis, when the big cat hit. After a 5-minute battle he was able to net the fish and put it in his boat.

The previous record was set in 2022 by James Lord and was only 4 ounces short of the new record.

Chris checked his fish in at Taylored Tackle in Seaford and it was certified by Sgt. Nathan Evans, Delaware Natural Resources Fish and Wildlife Police.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.