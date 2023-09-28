Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 9-27-23

At least the sun came out on Wednesday. That was the only good news we heard of since seas in the ocean were running to 8 feet and small craft advisories were flying. This weather pattern is forecast to run through Monday. Once it is over and the seas settle down and the fish recover from the terrible beating they have had, they should be starving.

According to the folks at Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park, folks were able to fish the pier with out getting wet on Wednesday, but the fishing was very slow. Just a few spot and croaker on bloodworms and Fishbites and a couple of flounder on minnows.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle the only fish they heard of were a few tog caught out of Indian River Inlet on sand fleas. The beaches remain closed. Once they reopen, the water will be full of sand for several days in both the inlet and the ocean.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.