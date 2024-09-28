Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 9/28/24

Friday saw small craft advisories up again, but several boats ran to the ocean and found success.

Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid fished ocean structure and returned to the cleaning table with 135 black sea bass.

Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park told us there were two keeper flounder in the morning then some spot and croaker taken during the afternoon.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle reported the Indian River Inlet gave up more sheepshead and tog from the rocks on sand fleas and green crabs. Blues were caught on white bucktails with a white worm. Small blues were caught from the surf on cut bait, but it was tough fishing.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em we learned that the Judy V ran to ocean structure and came back with weakfish and sea bass.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.