Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 9-29-23

Small craft advisories flew on Friday and will be up through Sunday. A light rain fell most of the day.

Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park reported one or two folks did go out on the pier during the rain, but their devotion was not rewarded as only a few spot were caught.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle had the only good report for the day. They told us that sheepshead and tog fishing was rewarding at Indian River Inlet for those who braved the elements. Green crabs were the only live bait available, but frozen sand fleas and shrimp were also productive. With the beaches still closed, getting live sand fleas is not possible.

When fishing the inlet with a tog jig, pick one that is heavy enough not to be swept away by the current. Drop it straight down from the 10 to 12-foot rod tip, don’t cast.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.