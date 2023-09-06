Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 9-5-23

Tuesday after Labor Day is always a slow fishing day. Not because the fish aren’t there, but because the fishermen have gone home. Fishing pressure is always light in the fall when the fishing can be good and the weather pleasant. Yet in the spring, when the fish are not feeding and the weather is Artic, anglers will be chomping at the bit to get out on the water.

Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid had flounder and sea bass while a private boat had sheepshead.

At Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier on Cape Henlopen State Park they said fishing was slow for croaker and spot on bloodworms and Fishbites with very few folks on the pier

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle reported all the action on Tuesday was at Indian River Inlet. Blues were caught during incoming water on 1 or 2-ounce metal lures. Sheepshead were taken on sandfleas.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said the Captain Bob had a decent catch of flounder and sea bass.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.