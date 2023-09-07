Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 9-6-23

There was a lot of heat and humidity on Wednesday, but that didn’t seem to bother the fish. This weather pattern will continue for a few more days before we get the chance of thunderstorms just to add some excitement to your afternoon fishing trip.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported that the Katydid had a limit of flounder from ocean structure. A private boat caught flounder and sea bass also from ocean structure. The Grizzly with Captain Cary Evans had just returned from an ocean trip when I called. He had a limit of sea bass plus one dolphin per person.

At Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier on Cape Henlopen State Park they said fishing was slow with some spot and croaker caught on bloodworms and Fishbites and a few short flounder taken on minnows.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said the Captain Bob had sea bass and the Gale Force had sea bass and dolphin. Flounder were caught here and there from the ocean.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.