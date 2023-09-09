Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 9-8-23

Friday, we had quite a thunderstorm complete with thunder, lightning and hail. Not sure how far it extended, but it followed me from Georgetown to Milton and back home.

Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid brought in another boat limit of flounder from ocean structure. The Sea Jay II was on her way back to the dock when I called and she also had a load of flounder. Jim and Alex Osborne, Bruce Carlton and Billy Mister fished offshore structure and caught a boat limit of sea bass, flounder to 5.5 pounds and some dolphin.

Lewes Ice House Bait and Tackle reported blues were caught at first light from Dewey and Broadkill Beach. False albacore were taken at Site 10 on Clark spoons trolled 30 feet behind a 2-ounce torpedo sinker or a #1 planer. Flounder and sea bass were caught at the Del-Jersey-Land Reef.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said a 30-inch red drum was caught out of the Inlet on Friday.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.