Monday was a decent day at the beach.

On Monday afternoon I attended an advisory meeting on Black Sea Bass. It seems the brilliant minds at NOAA want to decrease the recreational catch of same by 20% because the biomass is 2.5 times the optimum level. That’s right, we conserve a species and when that effort is successful, NOAA punishes us by cutting our catch. Every advisor, myself included, advised the Council that this was the most ridiculous thing we had ever heard of. I am not even going to try to explain how the Council came to this conclusion, but if they continue to make this the law, I for one, am going to keep as many sea bass as I can catch and to Hell with the regulations!

As for fishing on Monday it was pretty much as usual. Spot, croaker and kings from the surf. Blues from the Inlet.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.