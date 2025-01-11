Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 01/11/25
Dawn – 302-947-2520
– Dupree floor steamer, all attachments – $800
Linwood – 302-339-2092
– 2016 LG 55″ flat screen TV – $150
Jim – 305-469-5005
– 2023 adjustable hospital bed, like new – $250
– 3′ x 4′ mirror – $15
– Accent bike trainer – $50
Tim – 302-399-9409
– Classic country collection – over a few hundred albums – $3000
Tammy – 302-245-0626
– LOOKING FOR: A washing machine under $200
Joyce – 609-247-3649
– Toyota RAV 4 All weather floor mats for all car, Brand new – $250 for all
John – 410-430-6319
– 4′ by 7′ Raven pool table with all accessories – $450
– Stanley shop 3 disc sander – $250
Bob – 302-490-2752
– LOOKING FOR: Someone to put a rear end on a 2001 Chevy Astro van
Long Neck Bear – 302-260-1753
– 25-ton Hydraulic Log Splitter – $400
Tom – 301-466-2769
– Frigidaire washer and dryer, brand new – $900obo