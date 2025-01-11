Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 01/11/25

Dawn – 302-947-2520

– Dupree floor steamer, all attachments – $800

Linwood – 302-339-2092

– 2016 LG 55″ flat screen TV – $150

Jim – 305-469-5005

– 2023 adjustable hospital bed, like new – $250

– 3′ x 4′ mirror – $15

– Accent bike trainer – $50

Tim – 302-399-9409

– Classic country collection – over a few hundred albums – $3000

Tammy – 302-245-0626

– LOOKING FOR: A washing machine under $200

Joyce – 609-247-3649

– Toyota RAV 4 All weather floor mats for all car, Brand new – $250 for all

John – 410-430-6319

– 4′ by 7′ Raven pool table with all accessories – $450

– Stanley shop 3 disc sander – $250

Bob – 302-490-2752

– LOOKING FOR: Someone to put a rear end on a 2001 Chevy Astro van

Long Neck Bear – 302-260-1753

– 25-ton Hydraulic Log Splitter – $400

Tom – 301-466-2769

– Frigidaire washer and dryer, brand new – $900obo