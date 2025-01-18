Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 01/18/25
January 18, 2025/
Jim – 305-469-5005
– Italian leather ottoman off-white – $35
– Blue rug 8’x10′ – $10
– Off white loveseat – $100
Owen – 302-386-9493
– Orange Gretsch electromatic hollow body, tv jones pick up – upgraded tuning machine with case – $600
Vince – 302-462-7889
– 1975 Corvette project car – $4000
– 1979 Corvette – in excellent condition – $8500
Kelly – 215-353-2792
– Upright piano with bench and music books – $100
Jim 302-296-8436
– LOOKING FOR: Fly tying kits
Kim – 443-667-2363
– 2 month old female German shepherd – $500 without shots
– 7 canaries males and female – $50 a piece
Mike – 917-273-7987
– LOOKING FOR: 1/35 scale WWII model kits