Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 01/25/25
Owen – 302-386-9493
– Orange Gretsch electromatic hollow body, tv jones pick up – upgraded tuning machine with case – $600
– 1963 Hobie 9′ 8″ Long board – $900
Tim – 302-399-9409
– Classic country vinyl collection – $3000
– LOOKING FOR: Men’s Mountain Bike with big tires for around $100
Jim – 305-469-5005
– Glide-a-way Hospital bed, NEW – $250
– 3′ by 4′ beveled mirror – $15
– Stanley China cabinet – $30
Dawn – 302-947-2520
– Dupree Floor Steamer, all attachments – $800
Long Neck Bear – 302-260-1753
– 25-ton Hydraulic Log Splitter – $350
– 2 tempered sliding glass doors – FREE
Joe – 302-841-7556
– 2000-watt Honda Generator – $500
Jeff – 410-622-1683
– Canon all-in-one printer, good condition – $20
Willa – 610-742-0161
– 2 couches with drapes that match Laura Ashley – $200
John – 267-994-6923
– Pool table light, multicolored – $700
Fran – 302-542-2765
– Samsung sound bar and subwoofer, model hw550 and hw551 – $130
Donny – 202-845-8686
– Copy of November 6th Washington Post – $47 in Donald Trump Coins