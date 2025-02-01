Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 02/01/25
Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary’s upcoming winter bingo! giving away $2,600 in cold hard cash again on Thursday, February 6th! 5pm – doors open, 6:30pm games begin at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center.
Find tickets and more info at the New domain name RehobothBeachBingo.com
Bob – 302-519-7805
– LOOKING FOR: Old Jon Boat that doesn’t leak and trailer
– FRESH eggs – dozen for $5 / 18 eggs for $7
Marvin – 410-430-5930
– 1000 watt grow light full spectrum, New in box 12 by 12 – $45
– Echo Quest Flair air purifier – $70
– Electrolux commercial upright vacuum – $75
Dawn – 302-947-2520
– Dupree Floor Steamer – all attachments – $800
Sarah (Call Michael) – 301-639-6785
– LOOKING FOR: A 5ft by 8 or 5ft by 10 Trailer
Vinny – 443-859-3330
– Dark brown power recliner, in good condition – $350
– New in case micro-fiber comforter bedding set – $35
– Ducks Unlimited ring neck duck print, #94 of 500 – $50
John – 302-226-5555
– Maple chest & drawers/Single bed extra long with new mattress and box spring/ Night table and chair SET – $250
Dale – 302-644-8113
– LOOKING FOR: A Harp
Mickey – 631-379-7759
– Set of Ping Irons, graphite shaft, G730 series – $600
Charlie – 302-233-0596
– PUZZLES – a dollar a piece or make a deal for all