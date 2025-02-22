Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 02/22/25
Dawn – 302-947-2520
– Dupree Floor Steamer – all attachments – $800
Brian – 302-470-0024
– Elliptical from Nordic Track – $500
Allen – 302-628-9736
– LOOKING FOR: A Puppy or young dog that needs a home
Orvin – 302-236-2670
– Whirlpool upright Fridge – freezer on the top – $100
– EGGS – $3 a dozen
Sandy – 302-684-8315
– Kitchen set of 6 chairs, Butterfly leaf – $225
Terri – 443-722-0995
– Ikea TV stand – $35
– Glass TV stand – $50
Bob – 302-509-7805
– LOOKING FOR: 16 to 18 foot skiff with Trailer and clear title
– EGGS – $5 a dozen
Rich – 302-855-1190
– 33 Beanie Babies – $50 ALL
Dean – 443-397-4837
– New Milwaukee Voltage Meter – $75
Doug – 302-396-3268
– Side by Side fridge freezer, good condition – $575
Vinny – 443-859-3330
– Power recliner – $300
– Portable ice maker – $35
– King size bedding set brand new – $40
Burr – 302-381-5558
– Leather couch, Recliner, Coffee table, End table – $75