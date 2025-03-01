Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 03/01/25

March 1, 2025/Mari Lou

Elaine – 302-684-4444
– LOST CAT – Milton area – female, older, grey cat – no name – Lost near Food Lion in Milton

Vicky – 302-645-2790
– Scott spreader – $20

Eric – SOLD
– Hydraulic low profile floor jack – $30

Diane – 302-644-0799
– High Back, Leather swivel desk chair – $50

John – 302-296-7044
– 48ft Refrigerated trailer with clear title and new tires and springs – $7000obo

Doug – 302-396-3268
– Side by side fridge/freezer – good condition – $575

 

