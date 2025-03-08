Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 03/08/25

John – 301-526-0065

– Jeep tires 265 70 17 & Rubicon wheels – $500 for the set

Jim – 240-534-8635

– Large lot of fishing gear – Best offer cheap

Mike – 443-880-3707

– 1950s chest of drawers, bureau & bed frame – ask for prices

John – 410-430-6319

– 4′ by 7′ Raven Pool Table with all accessories – $350 obo

– Stanley shop 3-disc sander – $300

Freddie – 757-810-8782

– Beach patio chairs – 15 white with blue backs – $15 each / 27 brown chairs – $10 each

John – 302-363-1992

– 32 foot aluminum ladder – $100

– 3 Club Car 48-volt chargers – $75 each

– Tecumseh post hole digger – $100

Dave – 610-741-5407

– Collection of Die cast, 1/24th scale, NASCAR cars (100+ in total), 1990s and a lighted display case – PRICE negotiable

Kay – 302-542-6316

– Doctor Martin pole lima seeds – 400 seeds for $200

– Large TV Cabinet – $75

– Couch recliner – $25

George – 302-396-8049

– 48-inch Farm Jack – $40

Long Neck Bear – 302-260-1753

– Collection of laminated floor rolls – $25 for all

Marvin – 410-430-5630

– Moen high arch kitchen faucet with sprayer – NEW $50

– Netgear AC1900 cable modem and router – $50

– New XL 8-quart pressure cooker – NEW in BOX – $90

Leo – 302-448-0746

– 2 universal compressors – $100 each

Mike – 410-218-0121

– Delta 10 inch, 10 amp, Table saw – brand new – $125