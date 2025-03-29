Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 03/29/25

Colleen – 631-793-1996 – MOVING SALE

March 29 to April 5 (9 til 4)

14462 Megan Way in Shiloh woods development Laurel

Bear – 302-260-1753

– 1 ton cherry picker for lifting engines from cars – $100

– Laminate Flooring, brand new, LOTS of IT – FREE

– Pneumatic framing nailer, brand new – $50

John – 302-212-5413

– Kenwood PS59OSG Ham radio transceiver, excellent condition – $800

– Ranger RCI 5054 100 w 6 meter Transceiver – $180

John – 410-430-6319

– 5′ by 8′ Raven Pool table with all accessories – $150 obo

– Stanley shop 3-disc sander – $300

David – 443-566-6025

– Large collection of baseball and football cards – ASK For More Info

John – 443-903-6876

– 24ft Fiberglass Heavy Duty Ladder – $125

Mike – 410-822-3803

– Peavy Sound system .. two 36 inch columns,150w – $500

Dennis – 848-525-1238

– LOOKING FOR: All-terrain wheel chair