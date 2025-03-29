Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 03/29/25
Colleen – 631-793-1996 – MOVING SALE
March 29 to April 5 (9 til 4)
14462 Megan Way in Shiloh woods development Laurel
Bear – 302-260-1753
– 1 ton cherry picker for lifting engines from cars – $100
– Laminate Flooring, brand new, LOTS of IT – FREE
– Pneumatic framing nailer, brand new – $50
John – 302-212-5413
– Kenwood PS59OSG Ham radio transceiver, excellent condition – $800
– Ranger RCI 5054 100 w 6 meter Transceiver – $180
John – 410-430-6319
– 5′ by 8′ Raven Pool table with all accessories – $150 obo
– Stanley shop 3-disc sander – $300
David – 443-566-6025
– Large collection of baseball and football cards – ASK For More Info
John – 443-903-6876
– 24ft Fiberglass Heavy Duty Ladder – $125
Mike – 410-822-3803
– Peavy Sound system .. two 36 inch columns,150w – $500
Dennis – 848-525-1238
– LOOKING FOR: All-terrain wheel chair