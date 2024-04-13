Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 04/13/24
Deano – Event
ROTC USMC BBQ – Sunday April 21 – 8:30 am
4560 Seashore Dr, Bridgeville
Gary – 610-742-0271
– 12 inch Craftsman Radial Saw w/ stand – $125
– 24 ft Warner aluminum ladder – $100
– Chicago 90 amp welder w/ cart – $100
Mary – 301-908-9788
– Ducane propane gas heater – $75
– Everstar portable air conditioner on wheels, 115 volts – $125
Wallace – 302-272-0626
LOOKING FOR: 6 foot or longer surf board – will pay up to $50
Russ – 850-288-5929
– 2012 Dodge Caravan 90k miles, Maryland title – $7300 obo
Daryl – 302-569-1881
– 4 trailer tires and 4 bolt rims, 5.30 x 12 – $40 each
Tyler – 302-381-6418
– 1966 Harley Davidson Golf Cart, electric with charger – $2000
Nancy – 302-530-9960
– Washer and dryer – call for info and price
John – 410-371-8001
– Two antique 1964 Seagull outboard motors, 2 cycle, short and long shaft – $275
Tim – 302-507-3520
– Various tools – Mattco and Snap-on
Roy – 443-359-7286
– Big screen TV Mitsubishi, 1080 – $200
Craig – 302-727-3036
– Honda EU 2000 generator, pressure washer, wicker chair