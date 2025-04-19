Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 04/19/25
Buddy – 484-880-2268
– Seven piece dinette set – $350
Scott – 302-228-0545
– 2008 Ford F350 with 12-ft service body, 195k, Runs good – $3500
Joe – 302-841-9783
– Futon – $25
Kim – 443-667-2363
– 8 puppies – days old, no shots purebred – $500
– 5 canaries – $50 each
John – 410-430-6319
– 4′ by 7′ Raven Pool Table with all accessories – $100
Greg – 302-858-2888
– Cast Iron Wood Stove – 28 length 16 width 20 height – $175
Scott – 410-251-3646
– LOOKING FOR: Old trains & sets
Stacy – 302-266-1796
– 5 metal rabbit cages – $15 each
Joann – 410-726-3371
– 2 Cockatiels and 1 Quaker Parrot – ask for prices
Helen – 610-717-7559
– Heater/TV stand – $75
Tom – 410-422-5744
– 25 Waiting room chairs – FREE
Trey – 561-281-5307
– 1999 CLK 320 Red Convertible Mercedes (Brand new Rag Top), 84k miles – $7250
– LOOKING FOR: Long Aluminum Extension ladder
Sandy – 610-533-9287
– Wagon/cart for tractor, almost new – $125
Joe – 443-880-3082
– 8 Piece wrought iron patio set – $275
Steve – 203-512-6228
– Faux Leather powerlift recliner, 6 months old – $450
– 24″ by 28″ grab bar, stainless steel – $75 each