Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 04/26/25
April 26, 2025/
Mike – 610-608-2820
– LOOKING TO BUY: Minimum of 2 window sash weights for crab line/trap
Linda – 443-324-8589
– 10 Gallon Fish tank with light, filter and accessories – $50 obo
– LOOKING FOR: A high top outdoor furniture set
Bob – 240-475-1830
– Pexto 12 inch draw knife – $45
– New Draw knife, 14 inches – $35
– Dragon #3 Steel shoe repair frame – $45
Bob – 302-930-6127
– Pro Com Kicker speakers.. fits under back seat of a Silverado – $200
Herb – 302-841-7971
– LOOKING FOR: A carpet steam cleaner
– 1991 Harley Davidson Heritage Softail – $6000
Sue – 302-530-9960
– Washer and Dryer – ask for price
David – 443-299-7370
– 28ft straight screen porch – $500