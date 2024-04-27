Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 04/27/24

April 27, 2024/Mari Lou

Fred – 302-945-5265
– Wilson Large Black Leather Jacket – $25
– Lasko portable heater – $25
– Craftsman Cutting tool – $70 obo

Kathy – 302-864-8363
– Over A Cord of Maple Firewood – $150

Rob – 302-226-7599
– LOOKING FOR: Help with yard work

Ernie – 302-344-2343
– 1000 NASCAR Die Cast Matchbox cars – $1000 minimum

Dan – 845-667-2503
– Electric Black and Decker leaf blower and edger – $55
– LOOKING FOR: Electric bike

Dave – 410-726-2285
– Lippert RV steps – $75

Dean – 302-745-2222
– Grasshopper Model 718 Lawn Mower, @4np engine, 52″ Deck with vacuum bag attachment, 16000 hours – $2000

Rich – 302-430-1547
– 14ft Sears Game Fishing Boat and trailer, 20hp Mercury engine – $500

 

