Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 04/27/24
April 27, 2024/
Fred – 302-945-5265
– Wilson Large Black Leather Jacket – $25
– Lasko portable heater – $25
– Craftsman Cutting tool – $70 obo
Kathy – 302-864-8363
– Over A Cord of Maple Firewood – $150
Rob – 302-226-7599
– LOOKING FOR: Help with yard work
Ernie – 302-344-2343
– 1000 NASCAR Die Cast Matchbox cars – $1000 minimum
Dan – 845-667-2503
– Electric Black and Decker leaf blower and edger – $55
– LOOKING FOR: Electric bike
Dave – 410-726-2285
– Lippert RV steps – $75
Dean – 302-745-2222
– Grasshopper Model 718 Lawn Mower, @4np engine, 52″ Deck with vacuum bag attachment, 16000 hours – $2000
Rich – 302-430-1547
– 14ft Sears Game Fishing Boat and trailer, 20hp Mercury engine – $500