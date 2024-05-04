Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 05/04/24
Terry – 302-604-4736
– LOOKING FOR: An electric scooter
Tim – 302-507-3525
– Snap on tools, Craftsmen Metris tools, Matco angle Wrench – ASK for prices
Gary – 610-742-0271
– 12 inch Craftsman Radial arm saw with stand – $100
– 10 in Skill Saw table saw – $100
Fran – 302-856-2472
– Emeril Legasse Ceramic pan set – $75
– Ann Klein cross-body purse – $35
– iPod pro, 2nd generation, brand new – $140
Bert – 302-542-2992
– 3 stainless steel, 325 Quart capacity, SSI coolers – $600 each
Jerry – 302-875-2939
– LOOKING FOR: Someone to cut and haul away a couple Leylands that have fallen
Mary – 301-908-9788
– Corcho Propane Gas heater – $60
– EVERSTAR portable AC, 115 volts – $100
Thomas – 410-430-0979
– Solid Oak Claw Foot Dining table, good condition – $200