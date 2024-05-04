Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 05/04/24

Terry – 302-604-4736

– LOOKING FOR: An electric scooter

Tim – 302-507-3525

– Snap on tools, Craftsmen Metris tools, Matco angle Wrench – ASK for prices

Gary – 610-742-0271

– 12 inch Craftsman Radial arm saw with stand – $100

– 10 in Skill Saw table saw – $100

Fran – 302-856-2472

– Emeril Legasse Ceramic pan set – $75

– Ann Klein cross-body purse – $35

– iPod pro, 2nd generation, brand new – $140

Bert – 302-542-2992

– 3 stainless steel, 325 Quart capacity, SSI coolers – $600 each

Jerry – 302-875-2939

– LOOKING FOR: Someone to cut and haul away a couple Leylands that have fallen

Mary – 301-908-9788

– Corcho Propane Gas heater – $60

– EVERSTAR portable AC, 115 volts – $100

Thomas – 410-430-0979

– Solid Oak Claw Foot Dining table, good condition – $200