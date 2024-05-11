Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 05/11/24
Gary – 610-742-0271
– 12 inch Craftsman Radial arm saw with stand – $80
– Black & Decker electric Lawn Trimmer – $20
– Black and Decker electric weed whacker – $20
Dean – 302-644-4472
– Pole saw – $100
– Chain saw – $50
– 40ft aluminum ladder – ask for price
Dean – 302-271-5261
– LOOKING FOR: 8 foot wide trailer that will fit two cycles
– 200g Harley Sportster 1200 – $3600 OR willing to trade for trailer
Ray – 302-339-5077
– New & Used Bee raising equipment – ask about pricing
Steve – 443-739-2968
– 5 casting reels – $50 each for big casters / $75 each for Combos
Elaine – 302-684-4444
– FREE antique dressing table
– FREE wooden love seat and chair with cushions
– LOOKING FOR: Bee Keeping equipment
KB – 302-542-6074
– Fancy Beach Bike, 3 Speed – CHEAP Price
– Fishing stuff – Ask for more info
Alyssa – 302-278-8498
– 2000 Dodge Dakota Sport, 200,000 miles, has all papers – $5700
– Charbroil Grill with propane tank – $240
David – 302-858-5006
– LOOKING FOR: Someone to give him a ride to Cambridge MD for important medical appointment – Will pay nicely