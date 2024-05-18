Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 05/18/24

May 18, 2024/Mari Lou

EVENTS

Stephanie – 302-242-5458
– May 27th – MEMORIAL DAY EVENT – Milford High School 10:30am Memorial Day

Milford Food Bank Plant Sale Airport Road 8-4p today

 

FOR SALE/WANTED/LOOKING FOR

Mike – 302-663-9818
– Skill Table Saw with stand – $140
– Various handmade wood items

Dean – 302-644-4472
– 6x6x8 lumber posts – $25 each
– Commercial shelving – best offer
– Various Rods/Reels/Tools

Donald – 410-600-5699
– Craftsman Leaf Vacuum – $100

Bill – 302-542-1341 text only
– Toro Zero Turn mower, 22 hp 34 inch cut – $3000

Jay – 302-945-4503
– WANTED – Ruby necklace

Nancy – 302-530-9960
– Various tools
– Washer/Dryer

Gene – 732-239-3176
– Whirlpool Side by side refrigerator – $250

Tim – 302-399-9409
– Dewalt hand drill with extra battery – $50
– Railroad lanterns x2 – $100 each

Rob – 484-725-1242
– 10 foot fiberglass ladder – $150
– Greenwork 60 volt electric mower with extra battery – $150
– 15 foot aluminum canoe with paddles – $400

Bill 410-491-8900
– Decking boards – FREE

 

