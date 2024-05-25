Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 05/25/24
Keith – 302-245-9549
– Pack of three brand new life preservers – $20
– Scott’s broadcast spreader – $25
Charles – 302-945-3753
– Hot Point 3.5 cub ft chest type freezer – $75
Don – 410-600-5699
– Leaf Vac – $100
Mike – 443-880-3707
– 2 ACs – 10000btu – $50 /18000btu – $75
Rob – 484-725-1246
– 10 ft Werner fiberglass ladder – $150
– Greenworks 60volt electric mower – $150
– 15ft Grumman Aluminum Canoe with accessories
Al – 410-865-9165
– 2 pair Electro-voice EVID6.2T Speakers all for $600 or can be split for $300 each
Ed – 610-636-8238
– 8 large crab pots – in good shape – $20
Karen – 717-658-2390
– 2 yr old Pau Hana paddle board, used 4 or 5 times – $800
Mike – 302-383-3165
– ’98 Ford F150 – 180000 miles, runs good – $2800 TEXT
Jim – 305-469-5005
– Woman’s bike with basket – $25
– TV stand with glass – $25
– Troybuilt lawn mower, doesn’t start – $25
Mike – 302-245-7873
– New condition Skill saw, 20 by 26 table with stand and accessories – $140
Phil – 302-236-1963
– Pride Mobility scooter, Elite Traveler with charger – $500
Rich – 302-684-3111
– Surround sound Infinity TSS45 Subwoofer, 4 satellite Speakers, 1 center speaker – $100 for all
– Valet stand, Bentley model 737 – $50
– Pioneer VSX D514 audio/video receiver, Samsung DVD/VHS player – $50