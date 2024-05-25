Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 05/25/24

Keith – 302-245-9549

– Pack of three brand new life preservers – $20

– Scott’s broadcast spreader – $25

Charles – 302-945-3753

– Hot Point 3.5 cub ft chest type freezer – $75

Don – 410-600-5699

– Leaf Vac – $100

Mike – 443-880-3707

– 2 ACs – 10000btu – $50 /18000btu – $75

Rob – 484-725-1246

– 10 ft Werner fiberglass ladder – $150

– Greenworks 60volt electric mower – $150

– 15ft Grumman Aluminum Canoe with accessories

Al – 410-865-9165

– 2 pair Electro-voice EVID6.2T Speakers all for $600 or can be split for $300 each

Ed – 610-636-8238

– 8 large crab pots – in good shape – $20

Karen – 717-658-2390

– 2 yr old Pau Hana paddle board, used 4 or 5 times – $800

Mike – 302-383-3165

– ’98 Ford F150 – 180000 miles, runs good – $2800 TEXT

Jim – 305-469-5005

– Woman’s bike with basket – $25

– TV stand with glass – $25

– Troybuilt lawn mower, doesn’t start – $25

Mike – 302-245-7873

– New condition Skill saw, 20 by 26 table with stand and accessories – $140

Phil – 302-236-1963

– Pride Mobility scooter, Elite Traveler with charger – $500

Rich – 302-684-3111

– Surround sound Infinity TSS45 Subwoofer, 4 satellite Speakers, 1 center speaker – $100 for all

– Valet stand, Bentley model 737 – $50

– Pioneer VSX D514 audio/video receiver, Samsung DVD/VHS player – $50