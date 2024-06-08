Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 06/08/24

Brian – 302-470-0024

– Queen sized bed set – $100

– 32″ Sanyo Flat screen – $20

Sam – 302-934-8851

– Tommy Gate Lift Gate for a Dodge sprinter van – $800

John – 302-217-0960

– Riding mower, 13 hp, New battery, extra blades, Garage kept with detacher and aerator – $200

Rick – 302-682-3108

– Antique Coke chest machine – $600

– Weight Smith Machine – $250

– Antique Singer Sewing Machine – $125

Helen – 610-717-7559

– A set of Weathertech floor mats – $50

– Set of luggage – $20

Bear – 302-260-1753

– 25 ton log splitter – $300

Karen – 240-475-1830

– Curved top trunk with leather handles – $25

– Antique Flat top trunk, brass corners – $40

– Solid wood flat top storage trunk,black, two tier storage, 3ft x 18″x 18″ – $25

Dean – 302-644-4472

– Pole saw – $100

– Lots of fishing stuff – ask for price

– 40ft aluminum ladder – ask for price

Jerry – 732-770-5417

– Muck Cart – $25

Charles – 302-943-8748

– 3 400 linear colonial solid wood trim and 5 boxes of 3/a inch Natural Bruce hardwood 200 sq ft And Laminate floor – $350

Rich – 302-732-3069

– Kayak with paddles and life jackets – $140

– Paddle board and paddles – $100

– Roof rack – brand new – $75

Dean – 302-271-5261

– 2006 Stage one Screaming Eagle Harley Davidson, has new clutch – $2700

– LOOKING FOR: 8ft wide X 16ft long trailer