Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 06/08/24

June 8, 2024/Mari Lou

Brian – 302-470-0024
– Queen sized bed set – $100
– 32″ Sanyo Flat screen – $20

Sam – 302-934-8851
– Tommy Gate Lift Gate for a Dodge sprinter van – $800

John – 302-217-0960
– Riding mower, 13 hp, New battery, extra blades, Garage kept with detacher and aerator – $200

Rick – 302-682-3108
– Antique Coke chest machine – $600
– Weight Smith Machine – $250
– Antique Singer Sewing Machine – $125

Helen – 610-717-7559
– A set of Weathertech floor mats – $50
– Set of luggage – $20

Bear – 302-260-1753
– 25 ton log splitter – $300

Karen – 240-475-1830
– Curved top trunk with leather handles – $25
– Antique Flat top trunk, brass corners – $40
– Solid wood flat top storage trunk,black, two tier storage, 3ft x 18″x 18″ – $25

Dean – 302-644-4472
– Pole saw – $100
– Lots of fishing stuff – ask for price
– 40ft aluminum ladder – ask for price

Jerry – 732-770-5417
– Muck Cart – $25

Charles – 302-943-8748
– 3 400 linear colonial solid wood trim and 5 boxes of 3/a inch Natural Bruce hardwood 200 sq ft And Laminate floor – $350

Rich – 302-732-3069
– Kayak with paddles and life jackets – $140
– Paddle board and paddles – $100
– Roof rack – brand new – $75

Dean – 302-271-5261
– 2006 Stage one Screaming Eagle Harley Davidson, has new clutch – $2700
LOOKING FOR: 8ft wide X 16ft long trailer

 

