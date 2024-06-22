Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 06/22/24
Rick – 302-682-3108
– Antique Anvil – 130lbs – $750
Norman – 302-846-9826
– Hay Bales, wrapped – $45 each
Kevin – 302-603-2359
– 12 inch Dewalt wide-slide mitre saw with stand, almost new – $450
Dean – 302-644-4472
– Pressure treated timber – $15
– Lots of fishing stuff, would like it to go all together – ask for price
– Granite top table, 34×35 – $100
Craig
– Yard sale Call 302-727-3036 for directions lots of cool stuff all needs to go FAST
Diane – 302-644-0799
– Hose reel with 100 feet of hose – $50
– Todd English Air Fryer – $30
Eileen – 302-988-1870
– Adjustable, portable dog ramp, brand new – $75
Pat – 302-945-9441
– DR Leaf and Lawn Vacuum, electric start – $900
Roger – 301-466-2552
– Aluminum Surf fishing rack for front of truck, holds six rods – $200
Ed – 302-604-0806
– Black 2011 Kia Soul sport wagon, 181,500 miles, one owner – $4500
Mike – 302-236-5301
– LOOKING FOR: Old T-shirts and hats from 70s 80s and 90s