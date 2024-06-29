Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 06/29/24

COMMUNITY GARAGE SALE

The Point in Ocean Pines (Ocean Pkwy) – July 6 – 7am to Noon

Linda – 302-604-0210

– Blue Ridge 1504 Western saddle with pad and bridle – $175

Marie – 302-947-9412

– Frigidaire Refrigerator – $100

John – 410-251-6067

– Washer and dryer, 3yrs old, good shape – $300 and will deliver

Vicky – 302-645-2790

– Scotts Spreader SPEEDY 1000 – $25

– SIGNED Rolling Stones Beach Towel unused – $20

– 15 Thimble COLLECTION with wooden Oval Shelf display – $20

Daryl – 302-245-9377

– 17ft Old Town Canoe, no paddles – $400

Dave – 443-960-6434

– 18 inch Black and Decker electric (cord) lawn mower with grass catcher – $50

Steve – 443-739-2968

– 2017 16.5 ft tracker boat motor and trailer, 4-stroke Mercury – $4000

– Tons of fishing stuff – ask for price

Wayne – 302-945-8500

– Brand New Mag wheels for 2018 Toyota Tacoma 4×4 – $375obo

– XXL Eagles Leather jacket $125 – obo

– BRAND NEW fishing kayak 17ft $375 – obo

Charles – 443-497-7358

– King size blonde oak bedroom set with two end tables, tall dresser, long dresser with mirror – $500 obo