Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 06/29/24
COMMUNITY GARAGE SALE
The Point in Ocean Pines (Ocean Pkwy) – July 6 – 7am to Noon
Linda – 302-604-0210
– Blue Ridge 1504 Western saddle with pad and bridle – $175
Marie – 302-947-9412
– Frigidaire Refrigerator – $100
John – 410-251-6067
– Washer and dryer, 3yrs old, good shape – $300 and will deliver
Vicky – 302-645-2790
– Scotts Spreader SPEEDY 1000 – $25
– SIGNED Rolling Stones Beach Towel unused – $20
– 15 Thimble COLLECTION with wooden Oval Shelf display – $20
Daryl – 302-245-9377
– 17ft Old Town Canoe, no paddles – $400
Dave – 443-960-6434
– 18 inch Black and Decker electric (cord) lawn mower with grass catcher – $50
Steve – 443-739-2968
– 2017 16.5 ft tracker boat motor and trailer, 4-stroke Mercury – $4000
– Tons of fishing stuff – ask for price
Wayne – 302-945-8500
– Brand New Mag wheels for 2018 Toyota Tacoma 4×4 – $375obo
– XXL Eagles Leather jacket $125 – obo
– BRAND NEW fishing kayak 17ft $375 – obo
Charles – 443-497-7358
– King size blonde oak bedroom set with two end tables, tall dresser, long dresser with mirror – $500 obo