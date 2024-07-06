Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 07/06/24
George – 302-864-5747
– Raptor 42″ lawn mower, 22 hp, Mohler engine – $900
Dawn – 302-947-2520
– RuffLand Dog crate, medium size – $100
– Dutch Doggy Ride stroller, Up to 100 lbs – $100
Wendy – 302-684-5373
– Brand new DJI digital camera drone with fly more plus kit and will train – $1200
Vicky – 302-645-2790
– Scotts spreader, SPEEDY 1000 – $25
– SIGNED Rolling Stones Beach Towel, classic red tongue design, unused – $20
– 15 Thimble COLLECTION with wooden, oval shelf display – $20
Sam – 443-614-8412
– Oak finish dining room table with five chairs, expands from 5ft to 9ft – $600
– Spinet Piano – FREE
Dom – 302-448-5425
– 100 bowling pins, good shape, most are green – $4 a piece
Robert – 240-475-1830
– CRL Dolly – $175