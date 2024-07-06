Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 07/06/24

George – 302-864-5747

– Raptor 42″ lawn mower, 22 hp, Mohler engine – $900

Dawn – 302-947-2520

– RuffLand Dog crate, medium size – $100

– Dutch Doggy Ride stroller, Up to 100 lbs – $100

Wendy – 302-684-5373

– Brand new DJI digital camera drone with fly more plus kit and will train – $1200

Vicky – 302-645-2790

– Scotts spreader, SPEEDY 1000 – $25

– SIGNED Rolling Stones Beach Towel, classic red tongue design, unused – $20

– 15 Thimble COLLECTION with wooden, oval shelf display – $20

Sam – 443-614-8412

– Oak finish dining room table with five chairs, expands from 5ft to 9ft – $600

– Spinet Piano – FREE

Dom – 302-448-5425

– 100 bowling pins, good shape, most are green – $4 a piece

Robert – 240-475-1830

– CRL Dolly – $175