Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 07/13/24

Marie – 302-947-9412

– Frigidaire Refrigerator – $95

Dominic – 302-362-3179

– Smith Pontoon Roller Guide, NEW in BOX – $75

– 3.0 by 6.0 Brand new Door with internal blinds – $300

Vicky – 302-645-2790

– Scotts Spreader SPEEDY 1000 – $25

– Rolling Stones Beach Towel, classic red tongue design, unused – $20

– 15 Thimble COLLECTION with wooden oval shelf display – $20

Darrin – 910-330-9523

– 1982 Cincinnati Toolmaster Dual-head Milling Machine with phase convertor, Excellent condition – $2500

Dom – 302-448-5425

– 100 bowling pins, good shape, most are green – $4 a piece

Charlotte – 302-875-3890

– Stamps, Stamps and more Stamps, call for info on all the Stamps

Rich – 302-732-3069

– New in box, Roof Rack – $75

Keith – 302-542-6074

– Leather couch with connecting (2) recliners – $100 obo

– Antique Porch gliders, need work – call for more info

Charlie – 302-362-0286

– BlueMax Generator, model 400BOHV6.5 – $125

– Thule Bike Rack, for two bikes – $20