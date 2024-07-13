Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 07/13/24
Marie – 302-947-9412
– Frigidaire Refrigerator – $95
Dominic – 302-362-3179
– Smith Pontoon Roller Guide, NEW in BOX – $75
– 3.0 by 6.0 Brand new Door with internal blinds – $300
Vicky – 302-645-2790
– Scotts Spreader SPEEDY 1000 – $25
– Rolling Stones Beach Towel, classic red tongue design, unused – $20
– 15 Thimble COLLECTION with wooden oval shelf display – $20
Darrin – 910-330-9523
– 1982 Cincinnati Toolmaster Dual-head Milling Machine with phase convertor, Excellent condition – $2500
Dom – 302-448-5425
– 100 bowling pins, good shape, most are green – $4 a piece
Charlotte – 302-875-3890
– Stamps, Stamps and more Stamps, call for info on all the Stamps
Rich – 302-732-3069
– New in box, Roof Rack – $75
Keith – 302-542-6074
– Leather couch with connecting (2) recliners – $100 obo
– Antique Porch gliders, need work – call for more info
Charlie – 302-362-0286
– BlueMax Generator, model 400BOHV6.5 – $125
– Thule Bike Rack, for two bikes – $20