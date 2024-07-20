Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 07/20/24
Alex – 302-864-8381
– LOOKING FOR: Good tin – 8 Feet long
Bill 302-448-6310
– 15 to 20 Wooden fence rails – FREE
Jacob – 302-922-4059
– Centennial Cherry dining room table 6 chairs – $75
– Centennial Side Tables – $50 or $100 FOR ALL
Vicky – 302-645-2790
– Scotts Spreader SPEEDY 1000 – $25
– Rolling Stones Beach Towel, classic red tongue design, unused – $20
– LaZboy Leather Stressless Recliner, light brown – $400
Mark – 717-682-7339
– Small dining room table and Curio cabinet – FREE
Brian – 302-470-0024
– ’77 Ford LTD 2, 24,000 miles, runs good and tagged – $5000
Sandy – 610-533-9287
– Costar Fishing rod case, fits 4 to 6 rods – $75
– Curio LED Stereo cabinet – $75
– Singer sewing machine (no top) – $50
Wayne – 302-945-8500
– ’96 Ford F150 high top, handicap conversion van with lift, new tires and battery, TAGGED – $3000
Christine – 302-265-8082
– 21 inch yard machine mulching mower – $100
Leslie – 443-477-2530
– Dean acoustic guitar with easy fret action, amp and stand – $350 obo
Dom – 302-448-5425
– 100 bowling pins, good shape, most are green – $4 each or 3 for $10
David – 302-858-5006
– Panasonic counter top Microwave oven, Model NN-5668, 1100watts – $95
– LOOKING FOR: An electric percolator coffee pot, 6-8 cups