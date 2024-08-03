Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 08/03/24
Vicky – 302-645-2790
– Scotts Spreader SPEEDY 1000 – $20 obo
– Rolling Stones Beach Towel, classic red tongue design, unused – $15 obo
– LaZboy leather stressless recliner, light brown – $350 obo
Dean – 302-644-4472
– 10-inch Craftsman table saw – $10
– Corner cabinet, needs to be redone – $25
– Granite table, sits 6 – $75
Jerry – 302-260-1291
– 2001 white GMC Savannah van, 97000 miles, ladder racks – $4800
Jim – 814-494-5148
– Hess Trucks from 1968 – 2012, missing a couple years – $300 for all
Allen – 302-628-9736
– DuPont gold retirement watch – $100 obo
Richard – 443-289-1660
– 2004 Ford E350 work van, 68000 miles, 5.4 litre V8 – $9900
Long Neck Bear – 302-260-1753
– Charbroil gas grill, like new, 3 burners – $75
– Glass top table & 4 chairs – $50
– Kenmore microwave carousel – $25
Patrick – 302-841-8372
– Hayward 24 inch, 300 lb, pool sand filter, 1.5 inch fitting, #w3s2442t – $300
Al – 302-490-1088
– 5.5 hp Kawasaki engine – $100
Vinny – 443-859-3330
– Brand new John Deere Standard Blades, 42 inch – $35
– Motorcycle helmet, LARGE – $20
– Car cover for C5 Corvette – $100