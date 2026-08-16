Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 08/15/26

NAME: Dave / Gumboro / 443-566-6025

ITEM: Wheel Chair and Knee Scooter

DESCRIPTION: Both are in good condition.

AMOUNT: $50 each

ITEM: Cat Tower

DESCRIPTION: 6′ tall tower covered in carpet. It has hemp ropes and cubby holes. It is in barely used condition.

AMOUNT: $50

ITEM: Sports Cards

DESCRIPTION: A wide selection of NFL player cards in great shape. He also has WNBA player Caitlin Clark cards. These cards are all PSA graded on the 10-point PSA scale.

AMOUNT: Selling individually. 20% off the price at www.sportscardspro.com for the NFL cards. 10% off the price at www.sportscardspro.com for the WNBA cards.

NAME: Michael / 443-610-1236 or 443-750-0893 / West Ocean City

ITEM: Crab Trap

DESCRIPTION: 24″W x 24″L x 18″H. It has four openings for crabs to enter. It is in good condition.

AMOUNT: $25

ITEM: Bicycle Seat

DESCRIPTION: Large bicycle seat for a Schwinn brand bicycle. 12″ wide. Gray color.

AMOUNT: $10

NAME: Ken / Milton / 302-236-6566

ITEM: Motorcycle

DESCRIPTION: 1992 Honda Goldwing. It is in great condition and has been garage kept. It needs a new battery.

AMOUNT: $10,000

NAME: Terry / Seaford / 302-640-2558

LOOKING FOR: A police/fire scanner.

NAME: John / Lewes / 302-947-0997

ITEM: Boat

DESCRIPTION: 1978 26′ Pacemaker Flybridge fiberglass boat with an easy-load trailer that has 4 new tires.

AMOUNT: $1,000

NAME: Alan / Seaford / 302-628-9736

ITEM: Chainsaw

DESCRIPTION: Poulan brand 16″ chainsaw with a new chain and owner’s manual. It was used once. It will come with the original box.

AMOUNT: $75

NAME: Charlie / Delmar, MD / 410-430-2691

ITEM: Pump

DESCRIPTION: 5 horsepower Honda Semi-Trash pump with a 3″ inlet and a 3″ outlet. Runs very well. It can be used to pump water out of anything. It is a big pump.

AMOUNT: $200

NAME: Roy / Berlin / 443-359-7286

ITEM: TV

DESCRIPTION: Large Mitsubishi HD Screen TV. (Not a flat screen!) It can be used in a home theater, has surround sound and is in great shape. It works very well.

AMOUNT: Free

ITEM: 2 Speakers

DESCRIPTION: Pioneer brand model S-B253H-K vintage stereo speakers. Black felt speaker covers in wood cabinets.

AMOUNT: $60 for the pair

ITEM: Cassettes

DESCRIPTION: Numerous classic rock cassettes from the 1970s, arranged alphabetically by artist. Cassettes are currently housed in shelving containers. If an entire container is bought, the shelving units are free.

AMOUNT: $4 each or best offer for the lot

NAME: Rick / Seaford / 302-682-3108

ITEM: Coke Machine

DESCRIPTION: Vintage 2-door Coke machine full of Coke bottles. The machine’s compressor works. Can deliver for an additional fee.

AMOUNT: $450

ITEM: Sewing Machine

DESCRIPTION: Singer brand sewing machine. Black machine on a stand with drawers. Can deliver for an additional fee.

AMOUNT: $75