Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 08/15/26
NAME: Dave / Gumboro / 443-566-6025
ITEM: Wheel Chair and Knee Scooter
DESCRIPTION: Both are in good condition.
AMOUNT: $50 each
ITEM: Cat Tower
DESCRIPTION: 6′ tall tower covered in carpet. It has hemp ropes and cubby holes. It is in barely used condition.
AMOUNT: $50
ITEM: Sports Cards
DESCRIPTION: A wide selection of NFL player cards in great shape. He also has WNBA player Caitlin Clark cards. These cards are all PSA graded on the 10-point PSA scale.
AMOUNT: Selling individually. 20% off the price at www.sportscardspro.com for the NFL cards. 10% off the price at www.sportscardspro.com for the WNBA cards.
NAME: Michael / 443-610-1236 or 443-750-0893 / West Ocean City
ITEM: Crab Trap
DESCRIPTION: 24″W x 24″L x 18″H. It has four openings for crabs to enter. It is in good condition.
AMOUNT: $25
ITEM: Bicycle Seat
DESCRIPTION: Large bicycle seat for a Schwinn brand bicycle. 12″ wide. Gray color.
AMOUNT: $10
NAME: Ken / Milton / 302-236-6566
ITEM: Motorcycle
DESCRIPTION: 1992 Honda Goldwing. It is in great condition and has been garage kept. It needs a new battery.
AMOUNT: $10,000
NAME: Terry / Seaford / 302-640-2558
LOOKING FOR: A police/fire scanner.
NAME: John / Lewes / 302-947-0997
ITEM: Boat
DESCRIPTION: 1978 26′ Pacemaker Flybridge fiberglass boat with an easy-load trailer that has 4 new tires.
AMOUNT: $1,000
NAME: Alan / Seaford / 302-628-9736
ITEM: Chainsaw
DESCRIPTION: Poulan brand 16″ chainsaw with a new chain and owner’s manual. It was used once. It will come with the original box.
AMOUNT: $75
NAME: Charlie / Delmar, MD / 410-430-2691
ITEM: Pump
DESCRIPTION: 5 horsepower Honda Semi-Trash pump with a 3″ inlet and a 3″ outlet. Runs very well. It can be used to pump water out of anything. It is a big pump.
AMOUNT: $200
NAME: Roy / Berlin / 443-359-7286
ITEM: TV
DESCRIPTION: Large Mitsubishi HD Screen TV. (Not a flat screen!) It can be used in a home theater, has surround sound and is in great shape. It works very well.
AMOUNT: Free
ITEM: 2 Speakers
DESCRIPTION: Pioneer brand model S-B253H-K vintage stereo speakers. Black felt speaker covers in wood cabinets.
AMOUNT: $60 for the pair
ITEM: Cassettes
DESCRIPTION: Numerous classic rock cassettes from the 1970s, arranged alphabetically by artist. Cassettes are currently housed in shelving containers. If an entire container is bought, the shelving units are free.
AMOUNT: $4 each or best offer for the lot
NAME: Rick / Seaford / 302-682-3108
ITEM: Coke Machine
DESCRIPTION: Vintage 2-door Coke machine full of Coke bottles. The machine’s compressor works. Can deliver for an additional fee.
AMOUNT: $450
ITEM: Sewing Machine
DESCRIPTION: Singer brand sewing machine. Black machine on a stand with drawers. Can deliver for an additional fee.
AMOUNT: $75