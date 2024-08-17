Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 08/17/24
August 17, 2024/
Connie – 302-947-9412
– Fridge/freezer Frigidaire – $100
Harry – 302-632-4008
– Wilton heavy duty vice – $60
Burt – 302-228-2758
– 2014 Jayco Travel Trailer, front bedroom suite, slide out dining room – $10000
Bonnie – 302-945-0207
– Brand new in-the-box honey extractor with 4 6-inch frames and a crank – $350
Mike – 443-880-3707
– 2018 limited edition Hyundai Elantra with new tires – $8600
Helen – 610-717-7559
– 48″ long top of vanity, MARBLE – $50
Mary – 302-537-5148
– Black leather recliner and ottoman – $140
Willy – 302-381-6418
– 1966 electric Harley Davidson golf cart – $1000
Patrick – 302-841-8372
– Hayward 24-inch, 300lb pool sand filter, 1.5 inch fitting # w3s2442t – $300