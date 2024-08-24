Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 08/24/24
Vicky – 302-645-2790
– La-Z-Boy Leather Stressless Recliner Light brown – $350 obo
– Box of vintage coat and suit hangers – 2 for $5 all for $30
– FREE Halogen Torch floor lamp
Harry – 302-632-4008
– Wilton heavy duty vice – $60
Beau – 302-684-4886
– Chanter for bagpipe – Make offer
Dominic – 302-362-6410
– 1000w Linear for a CB & a Palamar Meter – $100
– Pontoon roller guide – USA Made, brand new – $75
Jerry – 732-770-5417
– Total Gym Platinum Plus – $200
Paul – 302-236-0739
– LOOKING FOR: An active FOUR-DIGIT tag for car
Dale – 302-448-6200
– 1000 board feet black walnut timber – TAKING OFFERS
Rich – 302-732-3069
– 4 adult sized Se Choice Life Jackets – $40 for all
Dan – 302-448-5425
– 100+ bowling pins good shape most are green – $5 each $3 for ten or more
Tony – 302-858-8583
– YARD SALE – August 31 – 7am to 1 or 2pm, 30974 Bunting Road Dagsboro