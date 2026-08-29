Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 08/29/26
Kim / 443-667-2363 / Salisbury
ITEM: New and Used Tools
DESCRIPTION: Many new and used tools for sale. Please call to set up a time to look at them.
AMOUNT: Accepting offers
ITEM: Utility Trailer
DESCRIPTION: Trailer for hauling landscaping equipment, motorcycles, etc. It is in good condition.
AMOUNT: $800
John / 410-754-6955 / Federalsburg
LOOKING FOR: a used push lawn mower for $50
Rick / 410-924-8556 / Denton
ITEM: 2006 F250 Pick-up Truck.
DESCRIPTION: The bed and some of the truck body are rusted. From the cab up, it is in good shape. The interior is in poor condition. This truck can be used for parts. The tags are due at the end of August 2026.
AMOUNT: $800 or best offer
Darryl / Seaford / 302-569-1881
ITEM: Garage Art
DESCRIPTION: A full-size cardboard cutout of a yellow/black Honda Valkyrie. Can be used on the wall.
AMOUNT: $50
Charles / 410-963-9085 / Milton
ITEM: Running Boards
DESCRIPTION: Practically brand new black running boards for a 2026 Toyota 4Runner or Tacoma vehicles.
AMOUNT: $100 for the running boards only. $150 for the running boards with installation
Joanne / 410-336-5873 / Georgetown
ITEM: Patio Set
DESCRIPTION: 48-1/2″ round glass patio tabletop with 4 blue chairs. Table is 29″ tall.
AMOUNT: $50
Alan / 302-628-9736 / Seaford
ITEM: Chainsaw
DESCRIPTION: Poulan brand 16″ saw. Comes with a new chain, the original box, and the owner’s manual. Used one time.
AMOUNT: $75 or will trade for a gas-powered grass trimmer
Wayne / 302-265-7828 / Millsboro
ITEM: Tires
DESCRIPTION: Five brand-new Wrangler tires and rims for five lug wheels on a Jeep. Model #255 70R18.
AMOUNT: $800 for all five
ITEM: Camper
DESCRIPTION: 1997 24′ pull-behind camper. Everything in the camper works. It is tagged out of Virginia for its lifetime.
AMOUNT: $3,000 – negotiable
NAME: Dave / Gumboro / 443-566-6025
ITEM: Wheel Chair and Knee Scooter
DESCRIPTION: Both are in good condition.
AMOUNT: $50 each
ITEM: Cat Tower
DESCRIPTION: 6′ tall tower covered in carpet. It has hemp ropes and cubby holes. It is in barely used condition.
AMOUNT: $50
ITEM: Sports Cards
DESCRIPTION: A wide selection of NFL player cards in great shape. Also WNBA player Caitlin Clark cards. These cards are all PSA graded on the 10-point PSA scale.
AMOUNT: Selling individually. 20% off the price at www.sportscardspro.com for the NFL cards. 10% off the price at www.sportscardspro.com for the WNBA cards.
ITEM: Round Patio Table & Chairs
DESCRIPTION: Glass top round patio table with 4 blue and white chairs. Table is 48.5 inches in diameter and 29 inches from the ground. The table has a center hole for umbrella
AMOUNT: $50