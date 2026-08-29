Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 08/29/26

Kim / 443-667-2363 / Salisbury

ITEM: New and Used Tools

DESCRIPTION: Many new and used tools for sale. Please call to set up a time to look at them.

AMOUNT: Accepting offers

ITEM: Utility Trailer

DESCRIPTION: Trailer for hauling landscaping equipment, motorcycles, etc. It is in good condition.

AMOUNT: $800

John / 410-754-6955 / Federalsburg

LOOKING FOR: a used push lawn mower for $50

Rick / 410-924-8556 / Denton

ITEM: 2006 F250 Pick-up Truck.

DESCRIPTION: The bed and some of the truck body are rusted. From the cab up, it is in good shape. The interior is in poor condition. This truck can be used for parts. The tags are due at the end of August 2026.

AMOUNT: $800 or best offer

Darryl / Seaford / 302-569-1881

ITEM: Garage Art

DESCRIPTION: A full-size cardboard cutout of a yellow/black Honda Valkyrie. Can be used on the wall.

AMOUNT: $50

Charles / 410-963-9085 / Milton

ITEM: Running Boards

DESCRIPTION: Practically brand new black running boards for a 2026 Toyota 4Runner or Tacoma vehicles.

AMOUNT: $100 for the running boards only. $150 for the running boards with installation

Joanne / 410-336-5873 / Georgetown

ITEM: Patio Set

DESCRIPTION: 48-1/2″ round glass patio tabletop with 4 blue chairs. Table is 29″ tall.

AMOUNT: $50

Alan / 302-628-9736 / Seaford

ITEM: Chainsaw

DESCRIPTION: Poulan brand 16″ saw. Comes with a new chain, the original box, and the owner’s manual. Used one time.

AMOUNT: $75 or will trade for a gas-powered grass trimmer

Wayne / 302-265-7828 / Millsboro

ITEM: Tires

DESCRIPTION: Five brand-new Wrangler tires and rims for five lug wheels on a Jeep. Model #255 70R18.

AMOUNT: $800 for all five

ITEM: Camper

DESCRIPTION: 1997 24′ pull-behind camper. Everything in the camper works. It is tagged out of Virginia for its lifetime.

AMOUNT: $3,000 – negotiable

NAME: Dave / Gumboro / 443-566-6025

ITEM: Wheel Chair and Knee Scooter

DESCRIPTION: Both are in good condition.

AMOUNT: $50 each

ITEM: Cat Tower

DESCRIPTION: 6′ tall tower covered in carpet. It has hemp ropes and cubby holes. It is in barely used condition.

AMOUNT: $50

ITEM: Sports Cards

DESCRIPTION: A wide selection of NFL player cards in great shape. Also WNBA player Caitlin Clark cards. These cards are all PSA graded on the 10-point PSA scale.

AMOUNT: Selling individually. 20% off the price at www.sportscardspro.com for the NFL cards. 10% off the price at www.sportscardspro.com for the WNBA cards.